Niyati Fatnani plays challenging role in 'Nazar'

Actress Niyati Fatnani, who is currently playing the double role of Daivik Pia and Chudail Dilruba in the supernatural show "Nazar", finds it challenging to play distinct characters simultaneously.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Actress Niyati Fatnani, who is currently playing the double role of Daivik Pia and Chudail Dilruba in the supernatural show "Nazar", finds it challenging to play distinct characters simultaneously.

"When I heard that I would be playing a dual role on the show, I was excited and happy that I would get a chance to challenge myself as an actor. I even had some tutorial sessions on understanding it, and practised the laugh and the evil expressions...

"As challenging as it is to play two distinct characters simultaneously, I loved every bit of donning this dual responsibility on screen. I am glad that I got an opportunity to venture into an unknown territory and try something so different," Niyati said in a statement.

StarPlus show "Nazar" also features actors Monalisa and Sreejita De in pivotal roles.

