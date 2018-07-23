हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Oops! Hina Khan doesn't recall anything from 'Bigg Boss 11'

Hina stood as a finalist on the show.

Oops! Hina Khan doesn&#039;t recall anything from &#039;Bigg Boss 11&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan, known for her acting prowess on the small screens recently made her debut in a music video titled 'Bhasoodi'. The song has been well-appreciated by the fans and is topping the charts as well. The actress often courted trouble for her statements when inside the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'.

Hina stood as a finalist on the show which made her immensely popular. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hina talked about the show and how she actually keeps forgetting things. She told the daily, “People saw me in a different light. I got a lot of appreciation about how I look. I knew this is a change for me.”

Talking further about her experience inside 'Bigg Boss 11' house, Hina said, “I don’t. I don’t even remember. I swear. Everybody knows that I have this problem of forgetting everything. I don’t remember anything. I actually don’t remember anything about my show which I did for eight years. Isn’t it strange? This is how I am in real life. I move on very easily.”

However, she does add that her style icon image inside the house did win her a lot of accolades outside the show and got her many awards. The perception of the people changed once she was outside the reality show, she maintained.

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan bigg boss 11Bigg Boss 11hina khan controversyhina khan newsBigg Boss

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close