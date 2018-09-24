हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes dance to 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' title track and it is unmissable! Watch

In the original 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan played Prerna and Anurag Basu respectively.

Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes dance to &#039;Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2&#039; title track and it is unmissable! Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television's czarina Ekta Kapoor is back with Balaji Telefilms' iconic show 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2'. The reboot version will premiere from September 25, 2018, and the fans can't wait. Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan will play the lead role.

Parth shared a video of them dancing to the title track of 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' and it will surely take you back in time. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

In the original 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan played Prerna and Anurag Basu respectively. It made them a household name and it was one of the most watched shows on television.

The show started on October 29, 2001, and went on until February 28, 2008. So, the second part is being made in a decade. Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika won many hearts and it made an overnight star while Ronit Roy as Mr Rishab Bajaj was appreciated by the audiences.

Come September 25, 2018, and all eyes will be glued to the TV screens for 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot to take over!

 

Tags:
Parth SamthaanKasautii Zindagi Kay 2Erica Fernandestelevision showkasautii zindagi kay rebootKasautii Zindagi Kay

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close