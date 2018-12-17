हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
subhangi atre

People call me desi girl of TV: Shubhangi

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" fame actress Shubhangi Atre says she is fondly called the 'desi girl' of television by her fans as she has mostly played "sanskari" characters on screen. 

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" fame actress Shubhangi Atre says she is fondly called the 'desi girl' of television by her fans as she has mostly played "sanskari" characters on screen. 

"I have always played the lead characters in my shows. And mostly every protagonist character on television is about a good and disciplined girl, who is always seen in Indian attire. So people always call me 'desi girl' of TV, but it is high time to introduce my other side too," Shubhangi said in a statement.

In the past, the actress has been seen in shows like "Kasturi" and "Adhuri Kahaani Hamari"

subhangi atreBhabi Ji Ghar Par HaiKasturiAdhuri Kahaani Hamari

