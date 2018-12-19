Pets give more opportunities to socialise: Nausheen Ali Sardar

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nausheen is currently portraying the character of Mallika in a TV show titled 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga'.

File photo

'Kkusum' fame actress Nausheen Ali Sardar says she enjoys the company of pets as they give more opportunities to socialise.

"I love spending time with my pets. In no time, cats became my favourite pets. I feel animals have an uncanny ability to transcend social barriers. It is much easier to strike up a conversation with a person who has an adorable animal than someone who does not. 

"This social interaction, however brief, can increase feelings of happiness and help you feel more connected to your community," Nausheen said in a statement.

Nausheen is currently portraying the character of Mallika in a TV show titled 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga'.

