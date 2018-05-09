Prithvi Vallabh: Ashish Sharma locks lips with Sonarika Bhadoria - Watch

Mumbai: Indian TV show makers believe in experimentations these days. They go the unconventional way and incorporate scenes that are seldom seen on the small screen. One of the most captivating shows on TV today, Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, featuring Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria will have an intense lip-lock scene.

In the scene, we can see Ashish, who plays the titular role pulling Mrinalvati (played by Sonarika) towards him and locking lips with her.

Watch the video embedded below:

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bija3Sph39h/" data-instgrm-version="8" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bija3Sph39h/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">@ashish30sharma84 and @bsonarika of #prithvivallabh are totally turning up the heat with their passionate lip lock #ashishsharma #sonarikabhadoria #ashishsharmafans</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/ibollywoodlife/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> BollywoodLife</a> (@ibollywoodlife) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-05-09T10:31:48+00:00">May 9, 2018 at 3:31am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>

But going by the video, it looks more like a cheat kiss!

The historical fantasy drama was launched in January this year and has got many viewers hooked to the TV sets.

Going by a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the aforementioned segment will appear when Mrinalvati's brother Tailapraj (played by Jitin Gulati) asks her to assassinate Prithvi, who is held captive in their kingdom Manyakhet.

Mrinalvati, who hails from a rival kingdom, has fallen in love with Prithvi, her enemy but cannot admit to having feelings for him. She is dutybound to kill Prithvi but the charming Prince pulls her in a fit of range and passionately kisses her.

Will she finally admit to being in love with him or avenge the nonconsensual kiss?

The answer will be disclosed in the episode airing this segment.