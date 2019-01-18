&PriveHD launches new offering; to showcase line-up of real stories of notable personalities

ZEEL's premium English movie channel - &PriveHD - is all set to telecast its new offering from BBC library - Privé Unscripted. The premium destination for nuanced cinema will feature real-life stories that have been instrumental in shaping the modern world as we know today. The property is designed for the non-conformist, who dares to see beyond the dramatized versions and delve into the raw and the real. Bringing content from ZEEL's association with BBC Studios, Privé Unscripted will première on television on January 21, 2019, 11 PM onwards.

&PriveHD's refined audience will earn a deeper understanding of iconic stories including intriguing titles such as Weinstein: The Inside Story, Targeting Bin Laden (Featuring Barack Obama), Meet the Trumps: From Immigrant to President, Inside Obama's White House, David Beckham - Into the Unknown and much more. Privé Unscripted will be telecast at 11 PM starting January 21 till January 25. Post that, the films will be aired every Sunday, 8 PM.

Commenting on the occasion, Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEEL, said, "&Prive HD audience is a discerning, non-conformist lot, who are always wanting to look beyond what meets the eye. We constantly strive to bring to the fore, unique ways of looking at the other side of cinema and that is exactly what we aim to offer with Privé Unscripted. Authenticity today is a compelling need and a key driver for consumers across product categories and brand choices they make. In the content industry, we see it manifesting in the rise and success of movies inspired by real life. Pushing the envelope further on this trend, Privé Unscripted brings not just movies inspired by real life but life itself showcased in all its raw and unscripted glory."



Speaking on the launch, Shaurya Mehta, Head, Premium Channels, ZEEL, said, "It is a proud moment for &PrivéHD to be a part of a ground-breaking event in television history by launching Privé Unscripted. It is our constant endeavour to provide an experience of nuanced cinema to our loyal audiences. BBC is a very renowned and respected name in the field of creating content. We have had a rich relationship with them, since the successful launch of the BBC First block on Zee Café. With Privé Unscripted we extend that relationship and harness the power of this exceptionally thought-provoking quality content. We are sure that the audience will embrace this new format of content."

Myleeta Aga, SVP and GM, South and South East Asia, BBC Studio, added, "We've had a great experience working with the team at Zee. Our association with BBC First resonated with Indian audiences so well and was a huge success. We believe that quality storytelling whether drama or unscripted will always connect with audiences; immerse and entertain them. We hope to receive a great response from the viewers for our documentaries on &PrivéHD."



Prive Unscripted was first announced on January 17, 2019, Lower Parel, at the channel's intellectual property Prive Soiree which is aimed at an event on-ground for Weinstein: The Inside Story. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with reputed speakers from the entertainment industry such as Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, and Bollywood actors, Swara Bhaskar and Dia Mirza.

Prive Soiree is an on-ground IP of the channel, under which it screens one critically-acclaimed film for the general audience, followed by a thought-provoking panel discussion delving into the other side of the cinema. Renowned filmmakers from Bollywood, delve deeper into that film and discuss the nuances. The films that have been screened under this property include names like Call Me By Your Name, Ms Sloane and 7 Days in Entebbe. The channel has hosted directors and producers like Atul Kasbekar, Hansal Mehta, Ram Madhvani, Nandita Das, Onir and Tanuja Chandra.

Since its launch, &Prive HD has curated 350 movies with 52 premieres including critically acclaimed and award-winning titles like Moonlight, Lion, The Post, The Imitation Game, A Beautiful Mind, The Wolf of Wall Street, Catch Me If You Can, Memoirs of a Geisha, Donnie Darko, Revolutionary Road amongst others.

