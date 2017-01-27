Priyanka Chopra and 'Quantico' Team saying 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue is a must watch!

New Delhi: While the world is going crazy over superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest film 'Raees', how can Bollywood be left behind. SRK in and as 'Raees' is fast minting huge moolah at the box office and the dialogues of the film have become a rage already.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who has delivered superhit flicks with King Khan like 'Don' and 'Don 2' recently shared a video on Twitter where she and her entire 'Quantico' season 2 Team can be heard saying the famous 'Raees' dialogue 'Aa Raha Hun'.

PeeCee recently bagged her second People's Choice Awards 2017 for 'Quantico' season 2. Meanwhile, SRK's 'Raees' clashed with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' on January 25, 2017.