Atta girl! Priyanka Chopra back on 'Quantico' sets after injury

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra had recently suffered an injury on the sets of her international television show 'Quantico'. After which she was hospitalised and even posted on Twitter about her well being.

She thanked her fans saying: “Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes.I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can.much”

The 34-year-old star is getting back to normal post her hospitalisation and happy to be working again, Priyanka's representative told E! News, according to PTI.

"Priyanka returned to work on Monday morning. While she is still sore and stiff from her fall, she is getting stronger every day and is happy to be back at work," the rep shared.

On last Thursday, the former Miss World was taken to a hospital after she slipped while shooting a stunt on the sets of her TV show and fell so hard on the floor that she suffered a concussion.

Priyanka was examined by a doctor and was discharged thereafter. The actress later took to Twitter to thank her fans for their best wishes.

