Priyanka Chopra gears up for ‘Live with Kelly’
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 12:40
Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra is going places both literally and otherwise. The former Miss World, who made India proud by winning the title in the year 2000, is now an internationally acclaimed actor-singer. After shooting for an episode for Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, PeeCee is now gearing up for ‘Live with Kelly’.
Priyanka took to Instagram to post an image with a caption stating: “Next stop #NYC here we go.. @livewithkelly_ @kellyripa tom morning. #QuanticoMondays #jan23 10/9 c @abcnetwork #lookingforward sic).”
The National Award Winning actor is busy with her American TV show ‘Quantico’ and is gearing up for her debut Hollywood flick ‘Baywatch’ with Dwayne Johnson.
First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 12:40
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' trailer 2: Akshay Kumar brings forward intense side of legal system
- Jallikattu row: Kamal Haasan appeals for calm, says 'none can take away your rights'
- Abhishek Bachchan ready to do biopic on THIS sportsman for free!
- Pakistani actors get Indian visa to shoot for Sridevi starrer
- Ranganathan Madhavan achieved lean look for ‘Vikram Veda’ without workout
- The Kapil Sharma Show: THIS international superstar made the comedian say 'Oh My God'
- Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff opens up about his crush; Jackie Shroff talks about the leading lady of his times
- When Sunny Leone played mother to Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan!
- Nepal's Teriya Magar wins 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', says 'dance is my true love'
- Bigg Boss 10: Nitibha Kaul has an interesting message for all Manveer Gurjar fans – Watch