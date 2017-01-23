close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Priyanka Chopra gears up for ‘Live with Kelly’

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 12:40
Priyanka Chopra gears up for ‘Live with Kelly’

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra is going places both literally and otherwise. The former Miss World, who made India proud by winning the title in the year 2000, is now an internationally acclaimed actor-singer. After shooting for an episode for Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, PeeCee is now gearing up for ‘Live with Kelly’.

Priyanka took to Instagram to post an image with a caption stating: “Next stop #NYC here we go.. @livewithkelly_ @kellyripa tom morning. #QuanticoMondays #jan23 10/9 c @abcnetwork #lookingforward sic).”

 

Next stop #NYC here we go.. @livewithkelly_ @kellyripa tom morning. #QuanticoMondays #jan23 10/9 c @abcnetwork #lookingforward

A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

The National Award Winning actor is busy with her American TV show ‘Quantico’ and is gearing up for her debut Hollywood flick ‘Baywatch’ with Dwayne Johnson.

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 12:40

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

  • The Crew movie review: Visually rich, entertaining 
  • 'Coffee With D' movie review: Sunil Grover’s film is fun in a ditzy way 
© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.