Priyanka Chopra goes all yellow at 'The Kapil Sharma Show'!

New Delhi: We can safely call her the true blue global icon! Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has made it big in the West and with each passing day, her popularity knows no bounds. The desi girl gone videshi has set some huge benchmarks for others to follow.

Besides her glorious run in bagging various awards internationally and making red carpet appearances, the diva has also signed a major brand deal with Hollywood star Selena Gomez which adds yet another feather in her cap.

So amidst all this going on well for her, our PeeCee is not going to sit and relax. She has her production house going on with her first Punjabi venture 'Sarvann' announced some time back. The actress, who landed in the country recently headed to the popular celebrity chat show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote her Punjabi venture.

What better than Kapil Sharma's show to talk about her upcoming venture. Several pictures have gone viral on the internet where we can see Priyanka having a ball at 'TKKS'. Many fan clubs have posted pictures on Twitter and Instagram, giving us sneak-peek of how amazing the upcoming episode is likely to be.

Piggy Chops is wearing a bright yellow sleeveless jacket and matching pants with nude pumps. 'Sarvann' is directed by Karaan Guliani and produced by Priyanka's production house Purple Pebble Pictures. It stars Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal and Ranjit Bawa in the lead. It is scheduled to release on January 13, 2017.