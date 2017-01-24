Priyanka Chopra says she misses speaking in Hindi – WATCH ‘Live with Kelly’ teasers
Mumbai: After appearing on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel LIVE’, Priyanka Chopra made her presence felt on ‘LIVE with Kelly’. The former Miss World spoke about the essence of Bollywood songs and dance besides saying that she misses speaking in Hindi.
The ‘Quantico’ star also spoke about her injury in the sets of the ABC show and how she coped with it during the treatment.
Check out the teasers below to catch glimpses of our very own desi girl with Kelly and Anderson Cooper.
The actor-singer, who has wowed with her performances in ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’, ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Barfi’ has succeeded in creating a niche for herself in the international arena. She has bagged two People’s Choice Awards already and is now looking forward to the release of her debut Hollywood flick – Baywatch – with ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson slated to release this summer.
