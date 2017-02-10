Priyanka Chopra shares her story about body critics on 'The View'
New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra, who recently co-hosted American talk show `The View`, opened up about her struggles before she entered Bollywood as the actress was body shamed by a producer.
"Before I became an actor, I met a producer about the possibility of acting. I was a beauty pageant winner at that time, Miss World. And he said that everything was wrong about me. He said my nose was not proportionate, the shape of my body was not proportionate," Priyanka said while the women anchors discussed about people`s perception about looking a certain way.
That`s when one of the hosts Joy Behar interrupted saying, "Is that your original nose?"
PeeCee`s reply left everyone in splits as she confirmed, "Yes, this is my original nose!"
The 34-year-old then gave a befitting explanation to the notion of a `false perception about women`s body`.
"There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like. Especially when you are in the business, you put on a couple of pounds and people are like..body shaming you. It happens. Christmas happens to all of us. I have Holi, I have Diwali, and my body fluctuates and I am fine with it."
