Priyanka Chopra talks about men in India and abroad on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra is a brand to reckon with. The former Miss World, who has stunned the international showbiz arena with her acting-singing prowess, will soon make an appearance on Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’.

A new teaser of the episode featuring the ‘Quantico’ star has been unveiled and it looks absolutely fun-filled!

In the teaser, we can see Priyanka burst out laughing, going speechless to some of Karan’s “tough” questions and discussing men in India and abroad.

On being asked by Karan “is there is a similar approach when it comes to male attention”, Priyanka says, “the boys here are little cautious...there...straight out...I am free tomorrow night... I am in New York...let’s go for dinner...”.

Expressing her take on random dating proposals, PeeCee says, “Na jaan na pehchaan... akele...itni forward nahin hoon main.”

We can also see Priyanka having a rocking time during the rapid fire question!

Well, we are sure, Karan would have had a tough time putting the whole episode together! But it seems absolutely fun for sure!