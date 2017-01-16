Priyanka Chopra talks about men in India and abroad on ‘Koffee With Karan’
Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra is a brand to reckon with. The former Miss World, who has stunned the international showbiz arena with her acting-singing prowess, will soon make an appearance on Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’.
A new teaser of the episode featuring the ‘Quantico’ star has been unveiled and it looks absolutely fun-filled!
In the teaser, we can see Priyanka burst out laughing, going speechless to some of Karan’s “tough” questions and discussing men in India and abroad.
On being asked by Karan “is there is a similar approach when it comes to male attention”, Priyanka says, “the boys here are little cautious...there...straight out...I am free tomorrow night... I am in New York...let’s go for dinner...”.
Expressing her take on random dating proposals, PeeCee says, “Na jaan na pehchaan... akele...itni forward nahin hoon main.”
We can also see Priyanka having a rocking time during the rapid fire question!
Well, we are sure, Karan would have had a tough time putting the whole episode together! But it seems absolutely fun for sure!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa, boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s marriage ceremony to be held inside the house?
- Atif Aslam stops concert, rescues girl
- Bigg Boss 10: Is this the special clause in Rohan Mehra’s contract?
- Suyyash Rai – Kishwer Merchantt marriage: These photos will restore your faith in LOVE
- Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt biopic: THIS veteran actor will essay Sunil Dutt
- Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa, boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s marriage ceremony to be held inside the house?
- Bigg Boss 10: Is this the special clause in Rohan Mehra’s contract?
- Kapil Sharma thanks Aamir Khan - Here’s why
- Bigg Boss 10: Here's what Nitibha Kaul said about Manveer Gurjar after her eviction
- Salman Khan and 'Partner' Govinda recreate magic on 'Bigg Boss 10' sets! See pics