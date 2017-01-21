Priyanka Chopra thanks 'Quantico' team for People's Choice Award!

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra recently added yet another feather in her cap after she won the prestigious People's Choice Award 2017 second time in a row. She bagged the Best Dramatic Television Actress for her show 'Quantico' season two.

The sizzling beauty made headlines with her big win at the start of the year, making everyone back proud of PeeCee. Priyanka took to her social media handles and thanked her 'Quantico' team for their support and hard work.

She captioned the image as: “This award would not be possible without this incredible cast and crew and writers and producers who work tirelessly on 15 hr days non stop for months together and still keep their humour and love alive! You make me #AlexParrish and invincible. So grateful @abcquantico #jan23rd#weareback #mondays 10/9 c On abc

Priyanka plays Alex Parrish in the show, an FBI agent who becomes a prime suspect of the Grand Central bombing case. However, after losing her FBI job, in season two Alex if offered a chance to work for the CIA. She plays a CIA recruit in season two of the show.