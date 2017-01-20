Priyanka Chopra to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ again – WATCH teaser
Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra, the winner of Favourite Dramatic Actress on TV for ‘Quantico’ at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 is certainly the woman of the moment! The former Miss World shot for the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show again to promote her ABC show ‘Quantico’.
The Indian beauty is equally popular in the West too! She is not just the face of American show ‘Quantico’! She is the ‘bad-girl’ in ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson starrer ‘Baywatch’ slated to release in summer this year.
The Desi girl had a rocking time with Kimmel and here’s a glimpse of her on his show:
Tonight @PriyankaChopra #Quantico @MeganOMullally #WhyHim @MarenMorris #Hero, President @BarackObama sports bloopers & a new #LieWitnessNews pic.twitter.com/Ymeibk9XCm
— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) 20 January 2017
Priyanka has created a niche for herself in the international showbiz arena. She is omnipresent and we are happy to see her doing well for herself.
Back home, Priyanka and her mother are promoting regional cinema by producing films in indigenous languages.
