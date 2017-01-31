Priyanka Chopra to romance Blair Underwood in 'Quantico'?

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra has been riding high and mixing things since the time she has put her steps into Hollywood. Now, it seems she is ready to develop a romantic relationship in her hit TV show `Quantico`.

In an interview given to `Good Morning America`, the 34 year-old-actress, who plays the role of Alex Parrish, chatted about the show along with her co-star `Blair Underwood` who plays the role of Owen Hall, and the relationship they share on-screen.

The `Baywatch` star said, "Owen`s and Alex`s character do go through changes. As of now, not yet (romance). We are developing towards them having a relationship as equals because now we are teacher and student. And then probably there could be something.."

Now, this will be something that fans would love to see.Priyanka looked charming as always in a floral white outfit. She will next be seen in `Baywatch` alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.