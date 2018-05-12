हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Quantico gets cancelled, will not return for fourth season

Priyanka Chopra's American TV series 'Quantico' will not be renewed for a fourth season.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@QuanticoTV

Washington D.C.: Priyanka Chopra's American TV series 'Quantico' will not be renewed for a fourth season.

The show was cancelled on Friday by ABC, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Currently into its third season, the 35-year-old actress made her US television debut in 'Quantico', which first premiered in 2015. The 'Baywatch' star plays the role of Alex Parrish in the terrorism drama.

Recently, a number of shows have been cancelled for renewal. Among them are Fox's 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'The Mick,' Marvel series 'Inhumans,' 'Deception,' 'The Crossing,' 'Designated Survivor,' 'Lucifer,' and 'The Last Man on Earth.'

