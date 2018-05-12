Priyanka Chopra's Quantico gets cancelled, will not return for fourth season

Washington D.C.: Priyanka Chopra's American TV series 'Quantico' will not be renewed for a fourth season.

The show was cancelled on Friday by ABC, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Currently into its third season, the 35-year-old actress made her US television debut in 'Quantico', which first premiered in 2015. The 'Baywatch' star plays the role of Alex Parrish in the terrorism drama.

Recently, a number of shows have been cancelled for renewal. Among them are Fox's 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'The Mick,' Marvel series 'Inhumans,' 'Deception,' 'The Crossing,' 'Designated Survivor,' 'Lucifer,' and 'The Last Man on Earth.'