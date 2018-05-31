हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prosenjit Chatterjee

Prosenjit Chatterjee gearing up to host Bengali version of KBC

The first season of the reality show was anchored by cricketing icon Sourav Ganguly.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Kolkata: Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who is set to don the hat of a game show host, is busy preparing himself for the small screen outing. The second season of 'Ke Habe Banglar Kotipati' (Who will be Bengal's Crorepati), the Bengali version of the iconic TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', will have Chatterjee quizzing the hot seat participants.

"I have set up a hot seat at home, next to my computerji, to practice for the show. It will help me hone my skills as a TV show host," he said. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who had anchored the Hindi show for eight seasons, fondly referred to the computer on his desk as 'computerji'.

"The programme will have a global outlook and feel, but certain elements would be added to its format to connect with the Bengali audience," the National Award-winning actor said.

Chatterjee, when asked if he was conscious that parallels would be drawn with Bachchan and Ganguly, said, "Yes I am aware. But I will do it my own way. Hope I bring refreshing changes to the show."

The promotional video of 'Ke Habe Banglar Kotipati' shows Chatterjee sitting on a barge on river Hooghly with "computerji" on his side and Howrah Bridge in the background.

At a press meet, earlier this week, the actor had said the second season of the show will run for 35 episodes.

"Quizmaster Siddhartha Basu would be preparing the question bank and the possible answers for the show, which will be aired five days a week from July 16," he added. 

