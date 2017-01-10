'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan will grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan in and as 'Raees' will entice the audiences on January 25, 2017—the same day when Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' releases. SRK's upcoming venture has generated a lot of buzz and people can't wait to watch the full film.

'Raees' dialogues and songs are already a big hit. According to Pinkvilla.com, SRK will promote his film on comedy king Kapil Sharma's show soon along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The report quotes a leading daily and mentions that the shoot will happen on January 16, 2017. A source has been quoted as saying, “Whenever SRK comes on the show it is fun as both he and Kapil are good with one-liners. With Nawaz alongside it should be interesting.”

This is going to be a sure shot masala episode!