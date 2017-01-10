'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan will grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 16:34
Pic Courtesy: TV show still
New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan in and as 'Raees' will entice the audiences on January 25, 2017—the same day when Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' releases. SRK's upcoming venture has generated a lot of buzz and people can't wait to watch the full film.
'Raees' dialogues and songs are already a big hit. According to Pinkvilla.com, SRK will promote his film on comedy king Kapil Sharma's show soon along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
The report quotes a leading daily and mentions that the shoot will happen on January 16, 2017. A source has been quoted as saying, “Whenever SRK comes on the show it is fun as both he and Kapil are good with one-liners. With Nawaz alongside it should be interesting.”
This is going to be a sure shot masala episode!
First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 16:34
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Deepika Padukone on Ellen DeGeneres Show? Too much fun
- Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's rare cricket match is breaking the internet, thanks to Salman Khan
- Priyanka Chopra talks about her success formula – Read more
- Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon’ is biopic? No, here’s the truth
- The Ghazi Attack POSTER out! Rana Daggubati looks stern in first war at sea film
- Deepika Padukone on Ellen DeGeneres Show? Too much fun
- Kapil Sharma will have THIS famous non-film personality on his show
- Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan miffed with makers of the show – Here’s why
- Remo D'Souza plans to make web series on 'FALTU'
- Kareena Kapoor Khan would do THIS if she gets stuck in an elevator with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone