Raghu Ram to tie the knot with Canadian girlfriend this year?

Roadies and Splitsvilla creator Raghu Ram, who has been making headlines for his relationship with Natalie Di Luccio, is all set to tie the knot with her. As per the industry buzz, the two may walk the aisle in December this year.

Natalie is a Canadian model-singer and the former girlfriend of television actor Ejaz Khan.

A report in Bollywoodlife.com said that Raghu and Natalie are eyeing a December wedding while adding that the two have also extended invitations to close friends for the big day. However, an official confirmation from either of the two remains awaited.

Earlier in March, Raghu introduced Natalie Di Luccio by sharing a post on his Instagram account. "You once told me that you needed to believe in magic. Well, here's your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel love. I feel happy. I feel hope. I feel again all because of you! It has been a beautiful year of love, laughter & adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in magic. And that happily ever after is now. I love you," he said.

Natalie also shared a picture with Raghu on her account and wrote, "Happy anniversary to the one who makes my heart sing. I love you Scooby-Doo."

Raghu and his wife separated in 2016 and got officially divorced in January 2018. After getting legally divorced, the two took to their respective Instagram handles to share photos of their wedding day and their divorce day with unusually cool captions.