Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ready to have 'Koffee With Karan'?

Alia and Ranbir reportedly fell in love while working on Brahmastra.  

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ready to have &#039;Koffee With Karan&#039;?

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have chosen to remain tight-lipped about their blossoming love but have dropped ample hints about the same. They are the talk of the town and fans of the two are looking forward to hearing more about them. The latest is that the two have agreed to appear on Koffee With Karan.

But if you are hoping that they may speak about their relationship, then you may be left disappointed. According to a report in DNA, filmmaker Karan Johar has convinced Ranbir and Alia to appear in the sixth edition of his celebrity talk show.

The two have given the nod but have requested Johar to not speak about their relationship. They want the chat to be on Brahmastra, a film produced by Dharma Productions.

Alia and Ranbir reportedly fell in love while working on Brahmastra which is still in the production stage. The two made a joint appearance (they, in fact, walked hand-in-hand) at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

Ranbir had dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past while Alia was believed to be in a relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Brahmastra will be Ranbir and Alia's first film together.

The trilogy helmed by Ayan Mukerji also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu megastar Nagarjuna.

