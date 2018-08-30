हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Rani Mukerji's advise to Salman Khan - 'shaadi vaadi chhodo, bacche paida ker lo' - Watch

A video clip of the trio having fun on the sets of the show has been shared a fan club on Instagram. 

Rani Mukerji&#039;s advise to Salman Khan - &#039;shaadi vaadi chhodo, bacche paida ker lo&#039; - Watch
Pic courtesy: Movie stills.

Mumbai: Salman Khan's TV show Dus Ka Dum is nearing its closure and the finale episode will see the union of his close friend and on-screen arch rival Shah Rukh Khan along with Rani Mukerji.

Rani hugs the two of them and says "mere Karan Arjun aa gaye". Then we can see Sunil Grover dressed like Amitabh Bachchan making an entry. We can also see Shah Rukh and Salman draping a saree and dancing to the tunes of Lungi dance with Rani. Later, in one of the segments, both the superstars are given the task of changing nappies. They have a few dolls lying on a table in front of them and they are asked to change baby diapers. Salman seems to excel in the task and on seeing this Rani says, "shaadi vaadi chhodo....bacche paida ker lo".

Take a look at the video here:

 

A post shared by  (@addicted_to_srk_) on

Shah Rukh and Salman have been friends for a long time. The former had done a cameo in the latter's 2017 Eid release Tubelight, and Salman extended the same courtesy by doing a special song in SRK's upcoming film Zero.

The finale episode of Dus Ka Dum promises to be a laugh riot and with Sunil Grover making an appearance, it is definitely going to be more fun.

