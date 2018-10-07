Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar share the couch and a kiss with host Karan Johar

New Delhi: The sixth season of one of the most popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan', which will go premier on October 21, has already created immense buzz and excitement among the audience.

After the confirmed pairings of Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt, the next ones to share the coffee with one of the most stylish TV hosts Karan Johar are Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

Both Ranveer and Akshay are one of the most entertaining and fun-loving actors of the tinsel town and their bromance has always caught people's attention. The powerful duo will be seen sharing the couch at KJo's popular chat show.

Confirming the news, Karan took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the two powerhouse actors holding coffee mugs and striking a pose for the camera. Take a look:

Akshay kept it casual with a black jacket and printed jeans at the event. On the other hand, Ranveer, whose love for quirky outfits is no hidden fact, was seen in a printed jacket along with gold chains and aviator glasses.

Karan shared another pic in which he and Ranveer are sharing the frame with Hollywood biggie Will Smith. However, it is not yet confirmed if Smith will be a part of the show or he just dropped on the sets to meet KJo.

Ranveer too shared behind the scenes snaps from the show on his Instagram account.

In another photo shared by Akshay, the duo is seen planting a peck on KJo's cheeks.

On the professional front, Akshay is busy shooting for 'Housefull 4' while Ranveer is busy with Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba', Kabir Khan's '83', and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.