Ranveer Singh

Actor Paras Kalnawat says that he took the cue from Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's role of Bittu in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to play Rehaan in a TV show.

Ranveer Singh inspires this TV actor

Mumbai: Actor Paras Kalnawat says that he took the cue from Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's role of Bittu in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to play Rehaan in a TV show.

In the show 'Mariam Khan - Reporting Live', Rehaan is a cool, college-going boy who is a flirt and has a raw charm to his personality in terms of energy and vibes. 

"I am a huge fan of Ranveer Singh and when I was told that my character is on the lines of Bittu Sharma from 'Band Baaja Baaraat', I got really excited," Paras said in a statement.

"I went back and watched 'Band Baaja Baaraat' again to get a hang of Ranveer's mannerisms and try my level best to play Rehaan in the best way possible."

"Mariam Khan - Reporting Live" is aired on Star Plus.

