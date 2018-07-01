Ravi Dubey attempts to rap

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Dubey

Actor, dancer and host Ravi Dubey, currently seen on "Sabse Smart Kaun?", will be seen trying to rap on the show.

Mumbai: Actor, dancer and host Ravi Dubey, currently seen on "Sabse Smart Kaun?", will be seen trying to rap on the show.

Ravi, who has been a part of daily soaps, reality shows and movies, likes to keep challenging himself, which is why he decided to try and rap, read a statement.

Talking about rappers, Ravi said: "I feel ghazals were invented by men and rap songs were invented by women because they talk a lot (laughs). But surprisingly our country has a lot of male rappers like Badshah, Honey Singh, Raftaar. Our contestant Huma is a great rapper and I'm her fan already."

An upcoming episode of Star Plus' "Sabse Smart Kaun?" will see rappers and storytellers.

The show celebrates smartness in common people.

