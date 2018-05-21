Ravi Dubey transforms into Alauddin Khilji a la Ranveer Singh - Watch new show's hilarious promo

Mumbai: Ravi Dubey has transformed into Alauddin Khilji a la Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat. Ravi who is one of the most popular actors on Indian television has donned the Khilji avatar for the promo of an upcoming game show.

The game show titled Sabse Smart Kaun will go on air soon. Going by the promo, it looks like a thoroughly entertaining and fun-filled show.

In the promo embedded below, Ravi, who is also an exceptional mimicry artiste, asks a simple question - "किस चिड़िया के सर पर पैर होते हैं????" (Which bird has head, wings and legs?).

Ranveer had made moviegoers gaga by delivering a spellbinding performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

And Ravi, who is also a gifted actor, mimics Ranveer with utmost perfection.

Ravi began his acting career with a show titled 'Stree... Teri Kahaani' in 2006. Since then he has done shows such as 'Doli Saja Ke', 'Ranbir Rano', '12/24 Karol Bagh', 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Baat Hamari Pakki Hai', 'Jamai Raja', 'Qubool Hai' etc. He recently hosted 'Rising Star season 2', a programme touted as India's first LIVE singing reality show on television.

He is happily married to Sargun Mehta. He had participated in 'Nach Baliye 5', a celebrity couple dance reality show along with his wife and the two had emerged as the first runner-up in the contest.