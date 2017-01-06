Real 'Dangal' girls Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari with father Mahavir Singh Phogat grace the Kapil Sharma's show!

New Delhi: Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' has broken many records and is on the verge of creating many new ones. The film has done brilliantly well at the Box Office and continues to perform better. It not only received a warm reception from the masses but critics gave this sports biopic a huge thumbs up too.

As we all know by now that 'Dangal' is based on the real life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, the man who taught wrestling to his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari amid backlash from his peers. He braved every negative force and prepared his daughters for the big bout of wrestling.

Geeta is India's first female wrestler to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she won the gold medal 55 kg and her sister Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kg.

The real 'Dangal' girls recently made an appearance on comedy king Kapil Sharma's show. Yes! The pictures have gone viral where not just Geeta and Babita can be seen but also their lionhearted father Mahavir Singh Phogat makes his presence felt.

We are sure this episode will be totally 'Dhaakad' !