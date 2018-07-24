हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
mehjabi siddiqui

Remember Mehjabi Siddiqui from 'Bigg Boss 11'? Her drastic transformation in 'Woofer Woofer' song will make your jaw drop—Watch

She has made her music video debut.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: The high-energy, full dramatic season of reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' was totally worth watching. It was interesting, entertaining and made some controversies too. The contestants too were hunted from different parts of the country and made for some variety.

Former 'Bigg Boss 11' participant Mehjabi Siddiqui has recently undergone a complete transformation and we bet you will be amazed by it. She has made her music video debut in 'Woofer Woofer' song. It has been sung by her brother Wasim Sheikh and features Mehjabi along with her husband Azim.

Watch it here:

'Woofer Woofer' has already garnered 2,172,016 views on YouTube so far. Mehjabi when inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house had an ugly spat with fellow inmate Hina Khan over the latter's 'class and standard' statement. It even got the Twitter to slam Hina for making personal comments on others.

Well, all is well now, as the show is long over and contestants are doing their own stuff. It's really a pleasant surprise to see Mehjabi ace her glamourous look in 'Woofer Woofer' song.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant had mentioned about the music video thing inside the house as well. 

