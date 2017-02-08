Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh make 'The Kapil Sharma Show' a laugh riot!

New Delhi: Bollywood veterans - Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh – will soon be seen spilling their charm all over 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The much-in-love couple has already shot the episode for ace comedian Kapil Sharma's television program.

The duo will be seen at their hilarious best during the episode. If the social media pictures from the shoot are to be judged, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the episode will make you go ROFL. See for yourself:

Rishi recently released his autobiography titled 'Khullam Khulla - Rishi Kapoor Uncensored'. The book is co-authored by Meena Iyer.

In his autobiography, Rishi has revealed some of the unknown aspects of his life, right from his late father Raj Kapoor's affairs with co-stars to his belief on father-son relationships, and his passion for acting.