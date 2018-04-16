Rising Star 2: Hemant Brijwasi wins the coveted trophy

Mumbai: Hemant Brijwasi from Mathura won the coveted Rising Star season 2 trophy on Sunday by garnering more votes than Rohanpreet Singh from Patiala. Vishnumaya, a twelve-year-old girl from Kerala emerged as the second runner-up.

Hemant hails from a family of musicians. His father Hukum and younger brothers - Hoshiar, Ajay and Chetan - are also singers. They are popular as the Brijwasi family and have enthralled music lovers by their singing.

Trained in classical music, Hemant began his Rising Star journey by displaying his prowess in the genre. However, as the show progressed, Hemant showcased his versatility by singing a variety of songs including rock-inspired Alvida Alvida from the film Life In a Metro.

Hemant won the 'Ticket to the finale' after garnering maximum votes last week. During the contest, he had to compete with his youngest brother Chetan. His brothers - Hoshiar and Ajay - too had participated in the show but they got eliminated during the initial rounds.

During an earlier episode, judges Monali and Shankar even went on to say that after Arijit Singh if there is any other singer in today's times who can sing songs of various genres, it is Hemant.

Brijwasi, who has a very powerful voice has already sung a song composed by Shankar Mahadevan for an upcoming film featuring Diljit Dosanjh.

The live singing reality show hosted by actor Ravi Dubey was judged by Punjab's heartthrob, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, National Award winning singer Monali Thakur and music maestro Shankar Mahadevan.