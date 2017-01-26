Rohan Mehra evicted from 'Bigg Boss 10', wants Lopamudra to win!
New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' season 10 is ready to reach its finale and one of the popular contestants Rohan Mehra got evicted last night. On the show, Rohan had his great and low moments while his friendship wth Lopamudra Raut remained thick throughout his BB10 journey.
After his eviction, IANS was quoted him as saying in a statement, “The show, in many ways, has helped me grow up into a mature person. From being a pampered son, I have now transformed into an independent person and understand the value of relationships.”
Talking about his three-month journey in the Colors channel show, he said: "The past three months inside the 'Bigg Boss' house have been full of few ups and downs, few bittersweet moments and was a life-changing experience for me. I am really glad that I made the right decision to be part of 'Bigg Boss' and could show the entire world the real me."
Rohan was first seen on TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.
He further added, “Eviction from the show after coming so close to the finale was a little disheartening, but I am happy that I was amongst the top five contestants on the show and played a fair game.”
The TV actor also wished luck to his co-contestant and friend Lopamudra Raut and hoped that she comes out as the winner of "Bigg Boss" season 10.
(With IANS inputs)
