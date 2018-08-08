हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose to play lesbian superhero Batwoman in new TV series

Los Angeles: Actor Ruby Rose has been cast as DC superhero character Batwoman in a television series being developed at The CW Network.

"Batwoman" will be the first TV series focused on an LGBT superhero, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The character will officially make an appearance at The CW's annual DC crossover event of its shows -- "The Flash", "Arrow", "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl".

The series will revolve around Kate Kane, who, armed with a passion for social justice and flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence.

The network had recently hired Greg Berlanti to develop the TV series.

The 32-year-old actor, who has films such as "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", "John Wick: Chapter 2" and "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" to her credits, also shared the news in an Instagram post.

"This is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on TV and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god," she wrote.

The teleplay of the new series will be penned by "The Vampire Diaries" scribe Caroline Dries, who will also executive produce the show alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. 

Rose, meanwhile, will be next seen in "The Meg", opposite actor Jason Statham. The film releases tomorrow. 

 

