Sacred Games

Sacred Games row: Actors can't be held liable for dialogues, says HC

Pic Courtesy: Still from Sacred Games

New Delhi: The Netflix originals in India, 'Sacred Games' courted trouble within days of its premiere. It landed itself in the lap of controversies after a Congress supporter filed a complaint against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Netflix and producer of the show, reportedly. The complainant has alleged that the makers have abused former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the show.

Also, a petition was filed seeking the removal of certain content from the web series. According to ANI, the Delhi High Court has observed that 'actors cannot be held liable for dialogues'. The court will hear the matter on Thursday (July 19, 2018).

The plea filed by lawyer Nikhil Bhalla through advocate Shashank Garg sought the removal of two contents that he maintained "tarnished" the image of the former Prime Minister, as per IANS report.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi too took to Twitter handle recently and reacting to the ongoing controversy wrote: 

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel of the same name. The novel was adapted by Smita Singh, Vasant Nath, and Varun Grover, and all eight, hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

It has been produced in partnership with Phantom Films. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, the show was high on buzzword and highly anticipated among the viewers.

