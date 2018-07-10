हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sacred Games

Sacred Games row: Congress leader files complaint against Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Netflix for abusing Rajiv Gandhi

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel of the same name.

Pic Courtesy: Sacred Games grab

New Delhi: Netflix original web-series 'Sacred Games' has courted trouble with just four days after its premiere on July 6. A Congress supporter named Rajiv Sinha has filed a complaint against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Netflix and producer of the show, reportedly.

According to DNA, the complaint has been filed at Kolkata’s Girish Park Police Station. The complainant has alleged that the makers have abused former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the show.

He has accused the makers of using inappropriate language while referring to Rajiv Gandhi and 'misrepresentation of facts' in the show during a particular scene where Nawazuddin can be seen uttering foul language. The complainant has stated that ‘along with this the serial also crosses all limits of decency and has taken Indian Film Industry to a new low.’

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel of the same name. The novel was adapted by Smita Singh, Vasant Nath, and Varun Grover, and all eight, hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

It has been produced in partnership with Phantom Films. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, the show was high on buzzword and highly anticipated among the viewers. 

