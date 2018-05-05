Sai Baba actor Abeer Soofi would love to play an aggressive role

Mumbai: Actor Abeer Soofi says after playing the "peaceful" role of Sai Baba in a TV show, he would like to portray an "aggressive" character.

"I have enacted multiple roles like negative, political and comic. This is the first time that I'm playing such a peaceful role and I'm loving it," Abeer told IANS.

"In the near future, I would love to play an aggressive role. At times, being an actor I do get scared to play Sai Baba as it is easy to get constricted to a particular mould and maybe, I could get stuck in similar devotional roles. But when I look at all the love and adulation from our audiences, I forget all the tension in an instant," he added.

His fans have been also pouring him with birthday wishes.

"My fans have been calling me and asking via messages and social media about my choice of cake as they would want to bring it to the set for me," said Abeer, who will turn a year older on Sunday.

"I always celebrate my birthday with family and friends. This year I am shooting for 'Mere Sai' so, I am not sure if I will get time for any celebration. If I am able to take out time, I will definitely celebrate with my fans and friends," he added.

"Mere Sai" is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.