Sakshi Tanwar wants to experiment with roles

New Delhi: Popular actress Sakshi Tanwar, who has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for over two decades, says she is currently enjoying the liberty to experiment with the roles she takes on.

Fresh from the success of her roles like Daya Kaur in blockbuster film ‘Dangal’ and Shibani Malik in TV series ‘24: Season 2’, Sakshi is now gearing up for her maiden web-series ‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’ -- which will be aired on Ekta Kapoor's upcoming digital app ALTBalaji.

"Now I am at that stage of my life where I want to experiment as much as I can with the kind of roles that are being offered to me," Sakshi told the media here on Thursday.

"Shibani Malik in '24' was a character that I have enjoyed the most because that gave me one shade to explore ... shows like '24' are happening and are trying to focus on varied range of subjects," she added.

Sakshi said she signed up for ‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’ even before the release of ‘Dangal’.

"I had already made the commitment. I have never done more than one thing at a time and I have taken gaps in between. After ‘Kahaani...’, I took a three-year break. Similarly, I did after ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’.

"Honestly, now I am on my break period, but because this was a prior commitment, I am doing it. Yes, there are offers which I am considering, but after ‘Dangal’ I don't want to do something which can dilute that effect. I am happy to maintain that for the time being," she said.

In ‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’, Sakshi has been paired with her ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ co-star Ram Kapoor.

Asked about their on screen chemistry, Ram said: "I honestly believe that there are two things that are needed for any couple to work -- whether it is Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol or others - they both have to be very good at what they do and they have to be comfortable with each other.

Sakshi said the fact that they are different people in real translates well on screen.

"Not only the characters that we have portrayed, but the people that Ram and I are -- we are poles apart. We think differently. So, that translates very well into the characters that we have been given to portray. It's that typical thing that you see in our show -- opposites attract," Sakshi said.