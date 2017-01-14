Salman Khan and 'Partner' Govinda recreate magic on 'Bigg Boss 10' sets! See pics

New Delhi: These two actors spill magic with their unbeatable camaraderie on-screen. We are talking about Salman Khan and Govinda. Yes! The 'partners' are back and this time they will be seen dancing, cracking jokes and basically having a lot of fun on reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

The Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan which will air tonight and day after has Govinda coming on the sets and the pictures from the show have already gone viral. A click was shared by superstar Khan himself on Twitter and several fan clubs on Instagram followed suit.

On my way to the Bigg Boss house! How excited are you?#BiggBoss10 #AaGayaHero pic.twitter.com/BPrZAFWppb — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 13, 2017

'Bigg Boss 10' is just a few days away from its grand finale which will take place on January 28, 2017. After Govinda, another superstar friend of Salman—Shah Rukh is going to promote 'Raees' on the show.

'Bigg Boss10' is surely keeping us hooked, booked and cooked!