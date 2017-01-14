close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Salman Khan and 'Partner' Govinda recreate magic on 'Bigg Boss 10' sets! See pics

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 11:37
Salman Khan and &#039;Partner&#039; Govinda recreate magic on &#039;Bigg Boss 10&#039; sets! See pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: These two actors spill magic with their unbeatable camaraderie on-screen. We are talking about Salman Khan and Govinda. Yes! The 'partners' are back and this time they will be seen dancing, cracking jokes and basically having a lot of fun on reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

The Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan which will air tonight and day after has Govinda coming on the sets and the pictures from the show have already gone viral. A click was shared by superstar Khan himself on Twitter and several fan clubs on Instagram followed suit.

'Bigg Boss 10' is just a few days away from its grand finale which will take place on January 28, 2017. After Govinda, another superstar friend of Salman—Shah Rukh is going to promote 'Raees' on the show.

'Bigg Boss10' is surely keeping us hooked, booked and cooked!

First Published: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 11:37

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.