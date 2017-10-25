Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan miffed with Kapil Sharma? Here’s the truth

Mumbai: Due to illness, Kapil Sharma had to call off shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show a few times about three-four months ago. Stars had to return without shooting for their film promotion episodes and illness was taking a toll on Kapil’s health. Hence the makers of the show decided to pull it off air so that the star comedian could take a break from his hectic schedule and resurrect his health.

Soon after news of Kapil calling off shoot made headlines, there were reports suggesting that stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor were miffed with him.

Refuting rumours about Salman, Shah Rukh and Kapoor being angry with him as he cancelled the shows which were supposed to feature them, Kapil said, “People wrote stories like, I've sent Shah Rukh Khan away from my sets. The thing is I reached the set at 2 p.m. and SRK was supposed to come at 7 p.m.

"He was shooting nearby and somewhere at 8 p.m., I suddenly felt that I cannot shoot, I won't be able to go on set, I cancelled the shoot and then I cancelled the second shoot, third and fourth. Some people understood my problem, but some spread rumours," Kapil told media.

Explaining the Anil Kapoor episode, Kapil said, "When Anil Kapoor sir came to the sets, he saw that I cannot host the show and he was okay with it. He assured me that he will come next time.

"Shah Rukh Khan came to meet me, he advised me 'Take rest and set your mind', and I took his advice and took a break. I even talked to Anil Kapoor as I was feeling guilty about cancelling the shoot," said Kapil, explaining his side of the story.

To recover and bounce back to good health, Kapil flew to Bengaluru to undergo treatment at an Ayurvedic clinic. He returned to Mumbai after treatment to complete his second film Firangi which is slated to release on November 20.

(With IANS inputs)