Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to entice viewers on 'Dus Ka Dum' grand finale?

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: It's not always that you get to see the two huge stars of Bollywood such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan join forces. Well, the stars of late have been backing each other big time and the fans love it. The camaraderie between the 'Karan-Arjun' of B-Town is simply mind-blowing and that has been seen on various occasions.

Now, the hot buzz right now is that Shah Rukh Khan might be seen on the grand finale episode of reality show 'Dus Ka Dum' which is hosted by Sallu Bhai. According to DNA, King Khan will be a special guest on the show.

The report quotes a source and states that the while several other Bollywood A-listers have already graced the show, Shah Rukh's name was reserved for the special finale episode. The kind of bond these two Khans share, it's for everyone to see on their own. The date is yet to finalised as Salman is currently busy with Da-Bangg Tour: Reloaded in the US.

So, after 'Bigg Boss' bumper episodes where these two biggies came together, looks like now its going to be 'Dus Ka Dum'.

Meanwhile, these two stars have done special roles for each other in films as well. SRK did one in 'Tubelight' and Salman has featured in a song in former's upcoming venture 'Zero'.

The special Eid teaser of 'Zero' featuring the two Khans had left the viewers totally in awe of them. 

Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Dus Ka Dum Bigg Boss zero zero film Bollywood

