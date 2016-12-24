Salman Khan asks Priyanka Jagga to leave ‘Bigg Boss 10’ house?

Mumbai: Ever since Priyanka Jagga entered the house of Bigg Boss season 10 as a challenger after being eliminated in the first week, there have been innumerable fights and unpleasant moments. And if the latest report is anything to go by, then she has been thrown out of the house by Salman Khan.

Yes, you read that right. According to a dnaindia.com report, Salman was extremely miffed with Priyanka and had strong reservations about her conduct inside the house. After Om Swami, Priyanka seems to have irked Salman the most.

The India-wali contestant, has had no control over her words and has gone beyond limit in mouthing expletives. She has also been extremely insensitive towards Manu Punjabi, who recently lost his mother. The girl apparently tried to play smart with the Bollywood superstar and was also extremely rude to him. And that is when the industry heavyweight lost his cool and asked her to leave the show.

Is Priyanka out of the house again? What does Salman have in store on this weekend ka war episodes?

Let’s wait and watch.