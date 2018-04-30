Salman Khan back with 'Dus Ka Dum' and this time he promises a free kiss—Watch promo

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has his calendar blocked for the entire year. So, it's not just movies which keep him tied up but also his blockbuster reality shows which he hosts like a true blue star. Besides, a 'Bigg Boss' regular, Salman this year will also be seen in yet another game show 'Dus Ka Dum'.

'Dus Ka Dum' based on popular international reality game show titled 'Power Of 10'. The show which first aired in 2008, saw two successful seasons which were hosted by Sallu Bhai. Now, the makers are back and guess what? Salman again will be seen playing the money game with the contestants in his own style.

The superstar took to Twitter and shared the promo of 'Dus Ka Dum' which is hilarious and at the same time full of Salman's typical antics.

Watch it here:

'Dus Ka Dum' will be telecast soon as the exact date is yet to announced by the makers. Meanwhile, Salman will be seen hosting 'Bigg Boss 12' towards the end of this year which has introduced a new 'jodi' concept this time for participation.

Also, the actor is busy winding up 'Race 3' shoot as the film will hit the screens on Eid this June. It has an ensemble star cast with Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in pivotal parts besides Salman in the lead role. The film has been directed by Remo D'Souza.

'Race 3' is the third instalment of the blockbuster 'Race' series which earlier starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. It will be interesting to see Sallu Bhai step into Saif' shoes.

The film is hitting the screens on June 15, 2018.