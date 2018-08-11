हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Salman Khan begins shooting for Bigg Boss 12

Last season of Bigg Boss was high on entertainment and Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner! 

Salman Khan begins shooting for Bigg Boss 12

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan will soon meet us every week on our TV sets through Bigg Boss season 12. Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial and popular reality shows of Indian television. The craze of the show is such, that whoever enters the Bigg Boss house gains instant fame! Be it a commoner or a celebrity, everybody is equal in the eyes of Boss! The show will air in September this year and as per a Mumbai Mirror report, the shooting has begun.

Salman has shot for the promo of the show. A source from the sets told Mumbai Mirror that Salman made an on-the-spot inclusion of his famous towel step from the song 'Jawaani Phir Na Aaye' of the movie 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The actor also added the Dabbang hook step and hummed his current favourite song, 'Dil Diyan Gallan'. As per the report, the set had posters of the films 'Ram-Lakhan', 'Sholay', 'Karan-Arjun' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. The report further states that this year the show's theme is 'jodis'. However, these jodis will be different from what the perception of the word is. The suffix 'Vichitra' has been added to the jodis and the inmates of the Bigg Boss house will be related to each other in relations like Saas-Bahu, Boss-Employee and so on.

Last season of Bigg Boss was high on entertainment and Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner! Hina Khan was the show's finalist and both of them shared a 'khatta-meetha' relationship inside the house.

With the shoot of the show being kick-started, we just can't wait till we get to see who all will enter the controversial house this year!

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12Salman KhanBigg BossBigg Boss shooting start

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close