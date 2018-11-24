हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan questions Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar's friendship on Weekend Ka Vaar

The season twelve of reality show Bigg Boss has picked up the pace and the viewers can finally see some action taking place inside the house. The equations have changed inside the house and so has the strategy of every player. The latest to join the friends-turned-enenmies club were the actors Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra.

Salman Khan questions Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar&#039;s friendship on Weekend Ka Vaar

New Delhi: The season twelve of reality show Bigg Boss has picked up the pace and the viewers can finally see some action taking place inside the house. The equations have changed inside the house and so has the strategy of every player. The latest to join the friends-turned-enenmies club were the actors Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra.

In a promo shared by the channel, Salman Khan, the host of the show can be seen questioning Dipika and Karanvir's changed equation. In the same video, Dipika can be heard saying that Karanvir is not her friend and she doesn't trust him. A visibly upset Karanvir tries to reason it out with Dipika but she clearly seems to be in no mood to reconcile.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, Sreesanth and Dipika are back to being the cool brother-sister duo, who are leaving no stone unturned to stand for each other. Earlier, Karanvir too was a part of Dipika's group but due to some unavoidable reasons he left that group and made peace with the 'happy club' members Surbhi Rana, Romil Choudhary and others.

