Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 12 promo

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been the face of one of India's most popular reality shows - Bigg Boss - shot the promos recently, reports suggest.

The hunk of an actor is busy with another TV show titled Dus Ka Dum. He is also shooting for his 2019 Eid release Bharat.

Bigg Boss 12 will mark the ninth year of his association with the reality show. Salman shot for 5 promos at the Mehboob studios here, a DNA report said. The makers will unveil the promo one by one as the premiere date of the show nears.

The twelfth season of the show is expected to premiere on September 16, but the makers haven't confirmed the same.

The tenth season of the show had a major twist. Until then, only celebrities were a part of the show as contestants. The tenth season witnessed the participation of common people too. The eleventh season too had commoners on board with a new twist. Some of the contestants had been introduced as Padosis (neighbours). And now, the twelfth season could turn out to be far more interesting because not individuals but jodis will take part as a unit.

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of a Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively. Salman has been hosting the show since Season 4.