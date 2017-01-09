Salman Khan to bid goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' after season 10?

New Delhi: Since 2010, the name of Indian television reality show - 'Bigg Boss' - has become synonymous with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. It is dayum difficult to imagine one without the other. But, sadly, now speculations are rife that the 51-year-old superstar will not be hosting the 11th edition of the program.

The 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town is reportedly not happy with the showmakers for the selection of season 10 contestants. During the ongoing season, Salman was seen irritated by the behaviour of commoners Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om.

According to a DNA report, originally attributed to BusinessOfCinema.com, he was overheard saying, "‘I am so busy with my other commitments, I have quite a lot on my own plate, and then handling some of these ‘atarangi’ contestants in the Bigg Boss house, is a bit too much. They think that creating all this ruckus will give them more footage, it’s insane behaviour, not sure if I want to handle this."

Oh Boy! If this happens, the TRPs of 'Bigg Boss' are likely to suffer a major fall. After all, the audience waits desperately throughout the week to watch him make an appearance on the weekend episodes and present his take on the issues.

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.