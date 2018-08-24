Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12: Have makers changed the Jodi theme?

Mumbai: The makers had hinted that the twelfth season of Bigg Boss would have couples/jodis as participants. In fact, one of the recent promos that shows Salman as a professor and others as contestants, one can see jodis and individuals too. But have the makers changed the theme of this season?

According to a report in India Forums, celebrities will not be participating as Jodis. Celebrities will enter the house as individuals. The makers probably did not get celebrities who were ready to appear as a jodi.

However, commoners may enter as a jodi. The Mama-Bhanja promo clearly proves that common people will participate with their near and dear ones.

The twelfth season of the show is expected to go on air in September. However, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the list of contestants.

Prior to the tenth season, only celebrities participated in the show. But since the tenth season, the viewers could see even common people in the show. Common man Maveer Gurjar emerged as the most popular contestant of the season. He bagged the winner's trophy and the cash prize too.

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of a Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively. Salman has been hosting the show since Season 4.