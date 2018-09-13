हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 12' new promo out, promises to be a fun ride—Watch

A total of 21 contestants will enter the show in jodis, reportedly.

Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Bigg Boss 12&#039; new promo out, promises to be a fun ride—Watch
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is ready to keep the viewers glued to their television sets with 'Bigg Boss' starting from September 16, 2018. This is going to be the 12th season and Salman's 9th year in a row, hosting the reality show.

Colors channel shared the new promo for the show on Twitter and looks like it's going to be a fun ride for fans. The show is back to the prime time slot and will be telecast on 9 pm every day.

Watch promo:

Last season was one of the most entertaining ones with controversial contestants making it a worth the watch. Television actress Shilpa Shinde lifted the trophy while Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta stood first and second runners-up respectively.

A total of 21 contestants will enter the show in jodis, reportedly.

Comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be a part of the show.

There is a strong rumour doing the rounds that television couple Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonerjee, Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar has been approached to come on board the show. Other names who are speculated to be on 'Bigg Boss 12' this time include Sristy Rode, Mahika Sharma, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and Tina Dutt etc.

