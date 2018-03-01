Salman Khan's 'Dus Ka Dum' teaser out? But wait, there are too many questions—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has evolved himself as brand Salman. His presence on any platform ensures sure shot success, such is the power of this personality. The actor is equally successful on small screens as a host.

His stint as a reality show host in 'Bigg Boss' is a classic example. He has been associated with the show for 8 long years now. But 'Bigg Boss' is not the only show where Sallu Bhai plays the host, much before 'BB' happened, the superstar hosted another popular game show 'Dus Ka Dum'.

Yes! And he is set to make a grand return on the show. The channel telecasting 'Dus Ka Dum' shared a teaser featuring Salman where he says, “Main kab wapas aaraha hu, kahan wapas aaraha hu, kyu wapas aaraha hu…anuman lagate rahiye.”

Guess who’s coming back, stay tuned for more… pic.twitter.com/zvVphvOZhu — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 27, 2018

Well, nowhere the makers reveal that it's for 'Dus Ka Dum' neither the actor says it in the teaser, leaving us more confused.

'Dus Ka Dum' was first aired in 2008 and was high on TRPs. The show also saw a season two in 2009. This time the show will be back with its season 3 and Salman Khan will turn host one more time.

Till any official announcement on the show is made, we can only wait and hope it starts as soon as possible!