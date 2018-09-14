Salman Khan's post about prepping up for Bigg Boss 12 will make your jaw drop—See pic

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to be back with the most sought-after show of Indian television, 'Bigg Boss'. This will be the show's twelfth season and with each passing day, it just gets harder waiting for the premiere! While Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are a part of the show for sure, the excitement regarding who all will enter the house of controversies this year is palpable.

Host and dost Salman Khan is prepping for the show and his latest pic will make your jaw drop!

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo and wrote, “This is how I am preparing for Bigg Boss season 12”

Well, 'Bhai' is certainly one of the hottest celebrities around. We won't be getting over the picture anytime soon!

Bigg Boss season 12 will air its premiere episode on Sunday, September 16. Salman has been the host of the show right from season 4 and we absolutely love him! Each year has something new in store for us and 'Bhai' just makes it better.

Bigg Boss has the theme of 'Vichitra Jodis' this year. Leaked pictures from sets have also made way on the internet and after looking at them we wish we could just skip to the weekend! The show will air every day at 9. Earlier, the show used to air at 10:30 pm on weekdays with only the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes coming at the prime time of nine but this year, the makers have reserved the 9:00 pm slot throught!

Are you ready to begin your daily dose of entertainment?